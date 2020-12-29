Golden Sky Minerals Extends Warrant Terms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has extended the exercise period of 1,125,277 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) by one (1) year. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a December 29, 2020 private placement financing. The Warrants are exercisable at $0.80 and has an original expiration date of December 30, 2021. With the extension, the new expiration date is December 30, 2022. The exercise price of $0.80 remains the same.



About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier-one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's focus is to develop their portfolio of projects to resource stage. Currently, the company has three drill ready projects in the Yukon; this includes the Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike properties. In addition, the recent property purchase of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com .

