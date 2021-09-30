Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Buys STMicroelectronics NV, Dassault Systemes SE, MediaTek Inc, Sells STMicroelectronics NV, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Investment company Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys STMicroelectronics NV, Dassault Systemes SE, MediaTek Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Autoliv Inc, sells STMicroelectronics NV, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lufax Holding, WSP Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AB International Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+international+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Erste Group Bank AG. (EBS) - 39,220 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 1,105 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.48% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK) - 67,315 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 23,400 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 16,930 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 30,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 24,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in MediaTek Inc. The purchase prices were between $873 and $961, with an estimated average price of $922.08. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $44 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $47.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $100.88, with an estimated average price of $92.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204 and $280.6, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $271.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Danone SA by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $57.17 and $65, with an estimated average price of $60.82. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Nestle SA by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Neste Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The sale prices were between $44 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.3 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $109.17.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $39.18 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $41.11.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd by 40.15%. The sale prices were between $3671.4 and $5084.2, with an estimated average price of $4364.01. The stock is now traded at around $5212.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 17,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in WSP Global Inc by 30.53%. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $167.1, with an estimated average price of $155.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 9,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 23.09%. The sale prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $505.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 9,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $117.23 and $138.03, with an estimated average price of $128.7. The stock is now traded at around $119.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ab Variable Products Series Fund, Inc. still held 4,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.