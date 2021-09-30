Vip Index 500 Portfolio Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY,
- Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, AMZN, GM, CRM, WMT, OTIS, CARR, BKR, SYK, SIVB, BBWI, KIM, INFO, CNP, STE, DVN, VFC, VTR, VNO, WAB, CPRT, LDOS, DISCK, ED, LYB, STT, ANET, SYF, CZR, KHC, UA, FTV, IR, BBY, ABC, ALGN, NDAQ, MNST, HAS, WELL, GRMN, K, GPS, LVS, BEN, MAR, MAA, GD, OXY, PENN, O, ROL, RCL, FFIV, EXPE, STX, SRE, SHW,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, DE, BRK.B, JPM, CHTR, GOOG, BAC, CB, UNP, C, NXPI, KR, HCA, AMGN, MS, NUE, NSC, ORLY, NVR, ODFL, MHK, PXD, PFG, PRU, FOX, MET, PHM, DGX, TDG, AOS, HWM, QRVO, PAYC, CDW, FANG, FLT, DFS, REG, L, ZION, VRSN, UHS, UDR, GL, SEE, BIIB, DVA, CMI, DXC, CMA, CLX, CERN, CE, COF, CHRW, DPZ, BDX, BK, AIZ, IVZ, AMP, AXP, ALL, AFL, HOLX, MAS, MGM, LYV, LNC, LH, LKQ, KEY, SJM, MCK, HIG, LHX, GS, IT, FITB, FRT, EQR, DD,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,
For the details of VIP INDEX 500 PORTFOLIO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+index+500+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP INDEX 500 PORTFOLIO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,040,739 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,412,213 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 139,804 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 765,183 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 96,644 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Vip Index 500 Portfolio initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 112,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $123.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 88,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $474.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 172,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Vip Index 500 Portfolio sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.
