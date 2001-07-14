Fiera Infrastructure Completes the Acquisition of Cube District Energy, a Premier US Landfill Gas-to-Energy Platform

Fiera Infrastructure Inc. (“Fiera Infrastructure”), a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor and an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) (“Fiera Capital”), announced today that it has acquired 100% of the equity interests in Cube District Energy (“Cube”), a premier US landfill gas-to-energy platform, from I Squared Capital.

Cube provides customers with dispatchable renewable power by capturing and repurposing methane emitted by landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing an alternative to fossil fuel resources. Cube owns and operates eight assets across the Southeast region of the United States, all under long-term contracts with investment grade counterparties. One of the facilities supplies electricity, steam and chilled water to a corporate entity, while the other seven assets supply power to premier electric utilities.

Cube will be renamed Captis Energy, following the completion of the transaction.

Alina Osorio, President of Fiera Infrastructure, commented:

“Cube is a leading operator of landfill gas-to-energy assets in the United States, offering a replacement for fossil energy sources while supporting methane reduction targets and clean energy initiatives. We believe that the company is well positioned, with a strong management and operations team, to expand its current footprint through scale acquisitions and new development, including both landfill gas-to-power and RNG production projects. We are excited to add this platform to our existing portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets and support its growth.”

Thomas Lefebvre, Partner of I Squared, remarked:

“Under I Squared’s ownership, Cube District Energy executed various operational initiatives that have positioned the company well for its next chapter of growth. We wish Chris Eastgate and his team every continued success and congratulate Fiera on the transaction.”

Chris Eastgate, Chief Executive Officer of Cube, said:

“I Squared’s ownership and leadership positioned Cube District Energy as a sustainable platform business in the renewable energy sector. Together with our new owners, Fiera, and a committed team at Cube District Energy, I look forward to building on this platform, continuing to grow a successful core business and leveraging off this into adjacent renewables activities.”

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor and Allen & Overy LLP as legal advisor to Fiera Infrastructure on this transaction. Houlihan Lokey Inc. acted as financial advisor and Troutman Pepper LLP as legal advisor to I Squared Capital on this transaction.

About Cube District Energy

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cube owns and operates seven landfill gas-to-power assets and one cogeneration asset across the southeastern United States.

About Fiera Infrastructure

Fiera Infrastructure is a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor operating across all subsectors of the infrastructure asset class. Led by a team of highly experienced and specialized professionals, the firm leverages strong global relationships, with a local presence in Toronto, London and New York. Fiera Infrastructure has assets under management and commitments of C$3.0 billion as of September 30, 2021. Fiera Infrastructure has invested in 40 infrastructure assets across utilities, telecommunications, transportation, renewables and PPPs.

For further information, please visit www.fierainfrastructure.com. Follow Fiera Infrastructure on LinkedIn.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$180.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital’s depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm’s U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $32 billion in assets under management focusing on energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, London, Miami, New Delhi, and Singapore.

