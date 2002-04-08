Logo
Kandy Expands Full PSTN Replacement Services to 40 Countries

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

Kandy’s Global PSTN voice capabilities now available to countries representing 78% of the world’s GDP

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) ( AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China, bringing the total number of countries serviced by Kandy’s voice network to 40.

With the latest expansion to Brazil and China, Kandy now offers fully featured telephony services in countries that account for 78% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)*. The services provided include local dial tone, local numbers, local number porting, domestic calling, local toll-free, local emergency services, and Lawful Intercept. Furthermore, Kandy offers Inbound DID services in 87 countries and Toll-free services in 105 countries that represent almost 90% of global GDP.

Kandy PSTN Replacement Service Coverage

AustraliaCroatiaGuamMexicoSingapore
AustriaCyprusHong KongNetherlandsSlovakia
BelgiumCzech RepublicHungaryNew ZealandSlovenia
BrazilDenmarkIrelandNorwaySpain
CanadaFinlandItalyPolandSweden
ChileFranceJapanPortugalSwitzerland
ChinaGermanyLithuaniaPuerto RicoUnited Kingdom
ColombiaGreeceLuxembourgRomaniaUnited States

*GDP Gross Domestic Product, Source www.imf.org WEO Database April 2021

“Increasingly, businesses around the world need to connect distributed workforces and customers to improve communications and collaboration for better engagement and more efficient business processes,” said Chuck Canton, President of Kandy. “With the addition of China, we continue to expand the reach of our first class telephony services to both local and global customers as they grow their footprint.”

Kandy’s full PSTN replacement services allow businesses to seamlessly migrate their telephony networks to cloud-based solutions that include UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, and to normalize mixed telephony environments.

“This expansion reinforces Kandy’s position as a global white-label cloud communications solution provider for our many channel partners, service providers, and large enterprise customers,” Canton explained. “We are excited to grow our portfolio of countries, expanding access to information for customers around the world.”

To provide full PSTN replacement services in a country, Kandy ensures compliance with local regulations, local licensing and registrations, local entities where needed, local taxation, specific criteria for in-country infrastructure including regular audits, local interconnects, and testing with local carriers, to make it easy for its customers to deploy service. To request more information, click Contact Us.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit avctechnologies.com

AVCT Contact: [email protected]

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io

