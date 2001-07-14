Blended-Online Learning Pioneer, GOAL High School, Chooses PowerSchool Solutions to Ensure Digital Equity for Thousands of Students Throughout Colorado

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blended-Online Learning Pioneer, GOAL High School, Chooses PowerSchool Solutions to Ensure Digital Equity for Thousands of Students Throughout Colorado

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) announced today GOAL High School, Colorado’s premiere blended-online learning school, has selected several of PowerSchool’s unified solutions including PowerSchool’s market-leading student information system, PowerSchool+SIS, and PowerSchool+Enrollment to manage daily operations from anywhere, protect student data, enroll students, and manage waitlists and lotteries to ensure GOAL's innovative approach to statewide online education can equitably serve a growing number of students, parents and educators.

GOAL is adding the solutions to its existing PowerSchool learning management system, Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+Schoology+Learning%2C to help save teachers and staff time, while ensuring a uniform learning experience for all students. With the addition of PowerSchool SIS, GOAL can smartly manage student data and simplify the thousands of daily tasks performed by district personnel. Bringing on PowerSchool Enrollment allows GOAL the ability to cut costs and save time with paperless enrollment through a secure online process, giving parents the convenience and flexibility to enroll their students wherever they are, and supporting school admissions, lottery, and school choice.

“A key element we focus on is digital equity for every student, no matter where they are. We knew that it was time to upgrade our SIS to ensure that everyone’s learning and teaching experience across the state was exactly the same, and PowerSchool provided us with that opportunity. In our model, GOAL must rely on the most innovative edtech solutions we can find, and PowerSchool provides us the rocket we need to power our students’ success,” said Jamie Trujillo, GOAL High School Chief Information Officer.

GOAL has been using an online model for more than 13 years and was one of the state’s first blended learning focused schools. The statewide charter, headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado, serves more than 5,000 students, with as much as 90% learning from home.

“One of the most compelling reasons we chose PowerSchool’s suite of integrated solutions is the feedback received from nearly 500 employees after we asked them what was needed to better our school,” said Dr. Constance Jones, GOAL High School Chief Executive Officer. “The overwhelming response was a more user-friendly SIS solution that was simpler to navigate for staff and students. After thoroughly reviewing the different options available, PowerSchool rose to the top as the most comprehensive, robust and user-friendly solution.”

“We're proud to work with innovative partners like GOAL and share their vision to ensure every student has the best opportunities in life and equal opportunity to learn no matter where students and educators are,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “Like many school districts, GOAL wants a truly integrated system of solutions to help foster a unified experience for administrators, educators and parents alike, and we are excited to provide the tools needed to achieve that experience.”

For more information about how PowerSchool%26rsquo%3Bs+unified+solutions work together to help understand and support every student, build confidence in operational readiness, support educators, and ensure smarter data for better outcomes, visit www.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About GOAL High School

GOAL+High+School is a free public charter school serving students in grades 9-12 through age 20 across the state of Colorado. GOAL High School is the largest charter in Colorado and one of the largest Alternative Education Campus (A.E.C.) schools in the United States. Founded in 2007, GOAL’s mission is to “develop productive members of society.” GOAL specializes in personalized, interactive learning featuring online curriculum blended with face-to-face instruction. Thirty-six student drop-in centers across the state provide staff for tutoring, hands-on activities, academic and social-emotional counseling, food, drinks, and transportation. GOAL High School, a rated PERFORMANCE by the Colorado Department of Education, was recently selected as one of the top 50 Alternative Education Campuses in the nation and is the only A.E.C. designated as a Microsoft Showcase School in the world! During the educational turmoil caused by the pandemic, GOAL’s blended model of education went on with “business as usual.” GOAL currently serves over 5,000 students in six regions.

PWSC-C

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215006094r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006094/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment