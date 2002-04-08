United Lithium Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of 83.6% of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

United Lithium Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of 83.6% of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sunstone Metals Limited (“Sunstone”), Scandian Metal Pty Ltd., Scandian Metals AB and Litiumlöydös Oy (“Litiumlöydös”) to acquire (the “Acquisition”) 83.6% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Litiumlöydös, a Finland company which holds a 100% interest in and to the mining licenses comprising the Kietyönmäki Lithium project (the “Project”) located in the Kietyönmäki lithium prospect.

The Consideration for the Acquisition is comprised of an aggregate of $420,000 in cash and 697,442 common shares in the capital of ULTH (the “ULTH Shares”).

The ULTH Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.6022 per share and subject to an escrow restriction whereby 70% of such ULTH Shares shall be released four (4) months following the closing date of the Acquisition (the “Closing Date”), and the remaining 30% ULTH Shares shall be released eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. The Agreement replaces and supersedes in its entirety the letter of intent previously announced on May 4, 2021.

The Project, located in the Kietyönmäki lithium prospect, was discovered by the Finnish Geological Survey (“GTK”) in the mid-1980’s.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Michael Dehn
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
(604) 259-0889
[email protected]

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Acquisition, and the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions, completing the Acquisition of 83.6% of Litiumlöydös, and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Acquisition does not complete as contemplated, or at all; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

ti?nf=ODQxMjk0NiM0NjE3MDE2IzIyMjMxNDA=
United-lithium.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment