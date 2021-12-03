Logo
Hormel Foods To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 15, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The live webcast of the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 and is open to all registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on December 3, 2021. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.

Hormel_Foods_Corporate_Logo.jpg

Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or on the instructions that accompany the proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote shares electronically. If the shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by the bank, broker or other holder of record should include the 16-digit control number.

Following the business of the stockholder meeting, there will be a question and answer session. Stockholders may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022.

For those who want to attend who are not stockholders at the close of business on December 3, 2021, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 and register as a guest. Guests will not be able to vote or submit a question during the meeting.

Updates and further information will be available at https://investor.hormelfoods.com/ir-home/default.aspx.

This year, gift boxes will be available for pick up at the SPAM® Museum during its regular business hours for registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on December 3, 2021, beginning Wednesday, January 26 through Sunday, January 30, 2022. Please have the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or the voting instructions received available to receive the gift box. For SPAM® Museum hours, please visit https://www.spam.com/museum.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations
507-434-6352
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG08904&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301445800.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08904&Transmission_Id=202112151800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08904&DateId=20211215
