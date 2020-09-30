NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share. This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share. This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




9/30/21

6/30/21

9/30/20


9/30/21

9/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

22,629

24,891

24,577


97,849

94,231


Provision for loan losses



--

--

7,500


--

10,150


Non-interest income



24,358

26,521

75,095


145,614

174,544


Non-interest expense



34,884

37,654

39,160


149,048

119,332


Income tax expense



2,196

2,604

13,818


20,709

35,788


Net income


$

9,907

11,154

39,194


73,706

103,505











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets


$

2,359,371

2,310,047

2,552,198


2,359,371

2,552,198


Total loans held for sale



576,927

459,896

493,212


576,927

493,212


Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,392,783

1,345,211

1,646,143


1,392,783

1,646,143


Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,351,337

1,425,946

1,752,768


1,351,337

1,752,768


Stockholders' equity



393,346

398,321

350,382


393,346

350,382











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:








Book value per share


$

53.13

53.81

47.42


53.13

47.42


Earnings per share



1.34

1.51

5.30


9.96

14.02


Cash dividends paid per share



2.00

0.75

0.55


4.05

2.15












Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



1.70%

1.86%

6.09%


3.00%

4.01%


Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



10.01%

11.31%

47.13%


19.82%

33.79%












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,738

7,402,969

7,388,493


7,402,949

7,384,118

favicon.png?sn=CG09249&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301445959.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG09249&Transmission_Id=202112151819PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG09249&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment