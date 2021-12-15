Logo
Hyundai Delivers First IONIQ 5 to EV Enthusiast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Yaron Alfi, of Los Angeles, Purchased One of the First IONIQ 5 Electric SUVs

- IONIQ 5's Extended Wheelbase Provides Extra Space and Comfort for Alfi Family

- Alfi Finds Utility in Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Function to Power Devices While Tailgating

- IONIQ 5's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) a Key Differentiator for Alfi

PR Newswire

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai celebrates the first IONIQ 5 buyer on the west coast, Mr. Yaron Alfi of Los Angeles, Calif. He purchased a 2022 IONIQ 5 with an Atlas White exterior finish. Deeply passionate about electric vehicles, Alfi was drawn to IONIQ 5's innovative E-GMP for battery electric vehicles (BEV), its spacious interior cabin, cutting-edge connectivity and sustainable features. As the first model in the IONIQ brand dedicated to BEVs, IONIQ 5 is redefining what's possible in electric mobility lifestyle.

Hyundai_IONIQ_5.jpg

Today, Hyundai celebrates the first IONIQ 5 buyer on the west coast, Mr. Yaron Alfi of Los Angeles, Calif.

"IONIQ 5 is the perfect vehicle for my growing family. It ensures sustainability is at the forefront. The cabin is roomy and will offer an ample amount of space necessary for my young children," said Alfi. "The vehicle's advanced connectivity features will offer great family fun, and we look forward to embarking on future road and camping trips away from the city. I'm thrilled to be one of the first buyers of this bold new vehicle, and I can't wait to hit the road."

IONIQ 5 is Perfect For Alfi Family Adventures
A longtime Hyundai fan, Alfi's first-ever vehicle purchase was a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon. Today, Alfi is an engineer at a space launch startup in Los Angeles, where he oversees the software platform that runs the rocket factory. With a growing family and busy work schedules, he and his wife Danielle enjoy camping and taking road trips to destinations such as Sedona, Ariz. Alfi plans on using his IONIQ 5 for these family road trips and will enjoy mapping out optimally scenic routes that will allow him to charge his vehicle while experiencing new stops along the way. IONIQ 5's extended wheelbase will also provide a new level of space and comfort over previous family cars. A sports enthusiast, Alfi also hopes to use his IONIQ 5 to tailgate at the new pro football stadium near his home. Hyundai will work with Alfi to chronicle his first year of adventures with the IONIQ 5 and share this journey via social media platforms.

Unlimited Charging for Two Years
IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09587&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-delivers-first-ioniq-5-to-ev-enthusiast-301445970.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09587&Transmission_Id=202112151844PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09587&DateId=20211215
