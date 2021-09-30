Franklin Mutual Series Funds Buys Aon PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Global Payments Inc, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: BIPC, RKT, TMUS, WFC, 02601, CMCSA, BAS, HRC,
- Added Positions: AON, GPN, ELAN, 1COV, CNI, ADS, HEIA, MRK, CHKP, DUFN, NVS, AZN, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: FYBR, LBTYK, CP, ETR, NN, ASRNL, MNG, BHF, EVRG,
- Sold Out: ALXN, WORK, IPL, BRX,
For the details of FRANKLIN MUTUAL QUEST FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+mutual+quest+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN MUTUAL QUEST FUND
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 6,606,675 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,581,270 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 648,300 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- British American Tobacco PLC (BATS) - 2,788,247 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 1,557,986 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.18 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $82.67. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 496,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 319,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 178,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 362,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (02601)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,324,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Basf SE (BAS)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Basf SE. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $66.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 149,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 323,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 121.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,582,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Covestro AG (1COV)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 111.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 598,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 305,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Heineken NV (HEIA)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Heineken NV by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $102.7, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 312,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dufry AG (DUFN)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Dufry AG by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.88 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 529,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (WORK)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: (IPL)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05.Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96.Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $295.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 4.11%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held -136,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.73%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held -109,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $260.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 1,394,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 48.48%. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 916,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.
