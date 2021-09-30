Franklin Mutual Series Funds Buys Aon PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Global Payments Inc, Sells , ,

New Purchases: BIPC, RKT, TMUS, WFC, 02601, CMCSA, BAS, HRC,

BIPC, RKT, TMUS, WFC, 02601, CMCSA, BAS, HRC, Added Positions: AON, GPN, ELAN, 1COV, CNI, ADS, HEIA, MRK, CHKP, DUFN, NVS, AZN, CRM,

AON, GPN, ELAN, 1COV, CNI, ADS, HEIA, MRK, CHKP, DUFN, NVS, AZN, CRM, Reduced Positions: FYBR, LBTYK, CP, ETR, NN, ASRNL, MNG, BHF, EVRG,

FYBR, LBTYK, CP, ETR, NN, ASRNL, MNG, BHF, EVRG, Sold Out: ALXN, WORK, IPL, BRX,

Investment company Franklin Mutual Series Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Aon PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Global Payments Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, sells , , , Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Mutual Series Funds. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Mutual Series Funds owns 67 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 6,606,675 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,581,270 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 648,300 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. British American Tobacco PLC (BATS) - 2,788,247 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 1,557,986 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.18 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $82.67. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 496,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 319,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 178,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 362,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,324,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Basf SE. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $66.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 149,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 323,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 121.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,582,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 111.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 598,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 305,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Heineken NV by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $102.7, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 312,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Dufry AG by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.88 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 529,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 1,394,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 48.48%. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 916,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.