Franklin Mutual Series Funds Buys Aon PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Global Payments Inc, Sells , ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Mutual Series Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Global Payments Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, sells , , , Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Mutual Series Funds. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Mutual Series Funds owns 67 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRANKLIN MUTUAL QUEST FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+mutual+quest+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN MUTUAL QUEST FUND
  1. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 6,606,675 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,581,270 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 648,300 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. British American Tobacco PLC (BATS) - 2,788,247 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 1,557,986 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.18 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $82.67. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 496,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 319,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 178,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 362,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (02601)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,324,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Basf SE (BAS)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds initiated holding in Basf SE. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $66.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 149,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 130.17%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 323,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 121.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,582,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Covestro AG (1COV)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 111.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 598,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 305,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Heineken NV (HEIA)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Heineken NV by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $102.7, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 312,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dufry AG (DUFN)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds added to a holding in Dufry AG by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.88 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 529,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: (IPL)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.9 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $295.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 4.11%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held -136,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.73%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held -109,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $260.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 1,394,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Franklin Mutual Series Funds reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 48.48%. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Franklin Mutual Series Funds still held 916,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Author's Avatar

insider