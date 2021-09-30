Point72 Asset Management Buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp

- New Purchases: IBM, ATVI, WLTW, JAZZ, JNPR, DTM, XRX, NXPI, TJX, EVR, LITE, EL, OKTA, PD, TTWO, BSX, DXC, OPEN, VSCO, ALIT, CG, WEC, BMY, PLAY, FE, GDDY, AIG, AVGO, ETRN, WTRG, H, FFIV, IAA, AES, HSIC, IWM, MNST, PXD, TSP, WWD, AMP, ABC, DQ, DY, ERIC, FRPT, GS, TBPH, XP, CCL, COO, EIX, FICO, OLPX, SPWR, TRIP, AFRM, AME, CASY, EMR, FCX, FLGT, HAIN, LC, LLY, SHOO, RVNC, WMG, FISV, IMO, FROG, JNJ, PAGP, UHS, ZBH, ACN, CHK, COMM, ENPH, HUT, MGM, NSC, SM, SLGC, SWN, TAL, GOOG, AN, BTRS, CP, CYRX, EVH, GCAC, HEI, HELE, HP, IR, LYB, NBIX, NOK, PZZA, PPL, RNW, SGRY, YELP, ATI, AVIR, CABA, CNMD, ESGR, FDS, FGEN, HRL, ICPT, PHG, LEA, RAMP, PEGA, PKI, RHI, XLI, SHCR, VGK, VIAC, WEN, YUMC, ACM, BA, CNHI, DK, EOG, HPE, HUN, ITW, NKTR, RRX, RPAY, XLU, TELL, VCYT, ACVA, AMBA, APG, AIZ, AXS, BJ, CIVI, CIVI, BRP, CALM, CRBU, CSTL, CCCS, DLR, FRSH, FRSH, TWNK, YY, KKR, LPSN, MRVI, MCFE, OYST, PCAR, RGA, RYAN, SCI, SBLK, FTI, URBN, VVV, VRT, VRM, WSO, WMB, WDAY, XNCR, ZI, ABCL, ACHL, ARNA, RNA, BCAB, BKD, CCXI, DECK, ELVT, GSM, FTRP, FIGS, FREY, GIS, IMUX, IMGN, EIDO, BZ, KNSA, KNSL, RIDE, MGY, MDU, CASH, OMGA, ORCL, OMI, BTU, PACX, PRQR, PUK, QGEN, RRC, RIO, R, SQSP, STAA, SF, SUNL, VIEW, VINC, AHCO, ALGS, AEL, ARCH, BLDP, BCRX, BOLT, BOLT, CELH, CIXX, CWAN, CCMP, CRVS, CVI, EIG, ACT, ACT, ESMT, ESNT, EVGO, GGPI, HBAN, JRVR, LAD, LTHM, MDGL, MAX, MEG, MSCI, NMIH, NCLH, NUVB, OLO, ONON, OTIC, PTEN, PSNL, PETS, RPTX, RH, RPRX, SNN, SRAD, TSM, TIXT, TRI, TLRY, TLRY, VG, XEL, ZIOP, ACMR, AVTE, AYX, ATMR, MO, AMRS, ANDE, ARCB, ARNC, ARDX, ASLN, AZUL, BHF, BRLT, CBOE, CTAC, CC, CRK, CONN, CROX, DH, BROS, EUSG, ULCC, GOCO, GOL, GDP, GPOR, HLIT, HA, HXL, ICLK, TLT, J, BEKE, KCAC, KCAC, LZB, LE, LVTX, LNC, MILE, MTG, MC, EDU, NEM, NOV, ONTF, PRTY, PAY, PAY, PCH, PRA, PRCT, RRGB, RTPY, RELY, SAIL, SHAK, SGHT, SBGI, SOVO, STER, TCBI, TRU, TIG, USPH, UNFI, VBIV, VIR, WTI,
- Added Positions: TWTR, TMO, SRPT, EA, GM, MSFT, MA, SNAP, COTY, EXPE, WMT, NCR, UBER, MRK, NTRA, FOUR, SPOT, ANET, STZ, PTGX, LPLA, SNY, TYL, CTLT, LMT, PEN, BKNG, NKE, BBWI, MGA, SIVB, ZNGA, ARGX, AZN, EQH, ALLY, FB, KDP, BMRN, KDMN, MET, ATEC, AJG, MRVL, SE, SRE, NOW, ANTM, BAND, WRB, CACI, ASO, ARQT, ATRA, BP, CL, BPOP, SPR, CYTK, GNRC, MKL, LPRO, PVH, STE, BRO, GT, LSPD, MMC, SAGE, SNOW, ADS, EXC, FN, INSM, SPGI, TENB, TER, UNH, ZTS, BIO, CNI, CVE, EQT, GES, PLTK, BPMC, CRI, DD, HBI, HRTX, VAC, OMF, QRVO, SIG, SAVE, UAA, WFC, AVTR, AZEK, BGCP, CTAS, CME, CCEP, INTU, JCI, LH, OLN, AMRX, ANNX, T, AVTX, CAL, CF, DVN, FIS, GIII, HAE, HAL, HTHT, NFE, NGM, ORLY, SBUX, STT, AFG, APLT, ALV, BURL, LNG, CPA, DAL, ENB, FDX, FBP, FIVE, HFC, ICUI, GRUB, KRYS, LDOS, MGNX, MKTW, MKTW, SI, TECK, URI, VMC, AR, ARWR, BAH, BG, CMRX, COP, DRVN, ELAN, EXEL, GBT, HIG, HWM, ICLR, IDYA, JMIA, LAMR, M, MMSI, MGI, OMC, PRAX, RCM, NOVA, SYNH, VNET, AFMD, AKRO, ALGN, ARGO, BLMN, CHEF, D, ICHR, IEA, KYMR, LEGO, LI, LBTYA, MLCO, PKG, PACW, PING, PCT, QRTEA, RTX, XLF, SIX, SWCH, TGNA, TDG, SPCE, VZIO, WLK, ACHC, APD, ASPN, ASTS, AVB, AZRE, BERY, BOOT, BMBL, CCCC, CNTA, CLF, DYN, ETN, FSLR, FTV, GLNG, HCI, HTA, HIBB, IMCR, INGN, IGSB, MLM, MTDR, MIRM, MHK, MORF, MOS, MSDAU, NYT, NXST, OTLY, PAX, PWP, PLUG, PRMW, PG, PGNY, PTRA, RCL, GLD, SNDX, TEX, X, UNM, VIAV, VRDN, HCC, XENE, ACET, ACA, ASND, CDMO, CFG, YOU, CMC, CNVY, DDOG, ELDN, ENLC, FND, GCMG, GNCA, GPRO, HCAT, HGV, KEY, KOS, LRMR, LPX, MEIP, MACK, MNSO, NLTX, NEXT, OCDX, PARR, PSN, PEB, PTE, RDNT, RLMD, RLI, SABR, XLE, SCVL, SNCY, LEV, TCDA, TGI, VRAY, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, WDC, BIDU, ESTC, HZNP, COF, CMS, BIIB, V, BILL, AMD, RGEN, RDS.B, SMAR, CERN, UTHR, VFC, AEP, CSX, PANW, XEC, ULTA, GPN, BAX, RDS.A, STM, ISRG, JD, ROKU, EEFT, GLPG, PEP, CPRT, LVS, VMEO, DASH, RARE, ARVN, BK, CZR, CRIS, DVA, RSG, SBNY, PLAN, AZO, IONS, PEG, TNDM, QURE, Z, CABO, OXY, CRM, CNQ, PAYO, PFGC, FTCH, RNG, ASML, CCK, INSP, KSS, NICE, RUN, SYF, TXRH, NSTG, NI, PAGS, TDY, TMUS, VST, ADNT, CPRI, CB, OTIS, LUNG, SGEN, SIRI, TVTY, ZEN, ALLK, CDNS, GMAB, GXO, SCHW, BLU, CRL, DHR, HUM, IBN, KLAC, MS, PRGO, STRO, MTN, ANGO, DAR, DBRG, KROS, MRO, ORIC, QSR, SEM, S, S, SBSW, SQM, ADAP, ALK, ANGI, BSIG, DELL, FANG, EXP, FBHS, GENI, MCD, OGE, THC, TROX, VRNT, XPEV, BCYC, KDNY, ELF, EQNR, EVRG, AQUA, GMED, MAT, MNRO, PAYA, PBF, POSH, PTCT, SLQT, SU, TAC, TREX, UNP, VREX, ZUMZ, ADMS, ABNB, ALLE, ALNY, GOOGL, ARES, TECH, OWL, CDNA, CERE, COGT, CRNX, DCPH, DLTR, FULC, HLF, HSKA, NARI, LBTYK, LIN, MYGN, OSK, OM, OVV, PYPL, RVMD, ROP, SPIB, TPX, TS, TCOM, ACRS, ACOR, ALE, APA, APSG, ARRY, ADSK, AVRO, AXTA, AXGN, BRKR, CHRW, CAN, PLCE, CRUS, CONE, DRNA, EPC, GMTX, GPRE, HRMY, HR, HSY, HYFM, ITRI, LYV, MSGS, MODV, MSI, OPCH, KIDS, WOOF, SEAS, SPLK, TAK, TNL, WST, WAL, ABT, ANF, ACIU, ALSN, ABUS, BLDR, CCJ, CTMX, XRAY, DESP, FA, FSTX, FTCI, FUSN, GRPH, HOLX, MCK, MREO, MCHP, MOGO, POST, RXDX, RXDX, PRTA, PPBT, RMO, UA, WFG,
- Sold Out: MU, FIVN, REGN, CSCO, NFLX, BABA, MDLZ, CRWD, CMCSA, CNP, TEAM, DRI, AON, HRC, ES, CVNA, HUBS, STNE, MDB, FOLD, SWKS, AMT, LW, USFD, CLR, MKC, ZS, AVLR, MELI, PODD, MAR, PCG, UPST, IRTC, ATR, DIS, LYFT, FBRX, AMAT, FITB, FLEX, CAT, IFF, MPC, RMD, XM, BLUE, HQY, MTD, SKX, SONY, ALT, KIN, SEDG, AVY, CHD, CHE, FL, HON, LZ, MT, MEDP, NTES, NUVA, POOL, VRTX, CE, ORA, OUT, BHC, WPF, ZIM, AGEN, EHTH, INFN, LNTH, ODFL, SBAC, GE, PWR, STNG, IQ, TRTN, GH, TMDX, KTB, DT, SKIN, AMRN, FWONK, MIME, ROST, KMB, MUSA, PBA, SLB, GTHX, CLII, AEVA, MCW, BJRI, CENX, CVLT, HUBG, MRTX, MTSI, ALTO, RGNX, WB, ABB, ARMK, CFX, CVA, IVZ, PLNT, SBH, MAXR, LBRT, REPL, CARR, RXT, MAXN, CMPS, SHC, VIH, SBTX, WISH, HIMS, CAKE, CBRL, CUTR, MEOH, VTRS, PIRS, NXGN, TCMD, AER, AMH, DDS, DKS, ED, TT, LNT, MYOV, POR, BLNK, ALNA, FOCS, ITMR, BNL, DGNR, RMGBU, PRCH, PACXU, HMPT, SGFY, BHG, EWJ, AGLE, ALKS, AZPN, BNFT, CDEV, EXAS, FOSL, GTLS, MRCY, SLM, CNK, DAC, DOC, ETR, FLS, FMS, LSI, MDC, NRG, O, RS, SMG, SR, SWX, TKR, TSN, TWLO, LGF.A, ZYME, MCB, KERN, DOCU, TME, TIGR, DTIL, CLVT, PASG, SOAC, ATHA, GRSV, SNPR, PDAC, OLMA, PUBM, CFAC, MUDS, MUDS, RMGB, LFST, MNDY, IAS, EWY, EWZ, GDX, SPY, AMTX, CDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, SIGI, AGCO, AVT, BRX, DE, DEI, EAT, EPAM, EPR, MGP, NVGS, PSX, QTWO, RACE, RHP, RJF, RL, SLG, TXT, VOYA, GRWG, INVH, MRSN, CDAY, BE, FUTU, ETWO, BIGC, FCAC, QELL, DMYI, MYTE, EUSGU, ATMR.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, RTPYU, RTPYU, ALKT, FSBC, FSBC, BWMN, SMWB, FLYW, NAUT, LYEL, DNAY, DOCS, GLUE, TKNO, INTA, CVRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,842,500 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,972,327 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 10,960,478 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 872,045 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 4,537,242 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.92%
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,608,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,533,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $234.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 523,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 749,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $34.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,319,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,510,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 147.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,537,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 3409.45%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $655.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 340.99%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,846,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 594.68%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,044,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1193.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,158,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $334.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 723,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.
