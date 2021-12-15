Forward Water Technologies Corp. Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ( TSXV:FWTC, Financial) (the "Company"), a Canadian wastewater recovery company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Forward Water TechnologiesHUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/ForwardWaterTech

The Forward Water Technologies Corp. HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Forward Water Technologies Corp. discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/ForwardWaterTech/forums/discussion

SHARES FOR SERVICE

FEES: $CDN 100,000 + HST *

$20,000 Worth Of Shares (+HST) Are Issued In 5 Instalments: Commencement, Months 3, 6, 9 and 12

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is an Ontario corporation dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The technology allows manufacturing operations to clean their wastewater that would otherwise require costly disposal. The technology also enables the reclamation of up to 90% of the waste as clean water and the return of this valuable resource to the environment. Alternatively, the clean water can be reused by manufacturing operations to reduce their overall water consumption and environmental footprint.

The Company's corporate office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its research, development and engineering office is located in Sarnia, Ontario. For more information on Forward Water Technologies Corp., please visit: https://www.forwardwater.com .

Contact Information:

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods . Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make about the future plans of the Company, as well as information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated October 6, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

