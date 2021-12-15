Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Expands its Footprint into the Carolinas with Propane Acquisition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Expands its Footprint into the Carolinas with Propane Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Dec. 15, 2021

DOVER, Del., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its propane subsidiary, Sharp Energy, has acquired the propane operating assets of Diversified Energy Company. Through this acquisition, the Company expands its operating footprint into North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Sharp Energy has driven significant growth for Chesapeake Utilities as a market leader in residential, commercial, wholesale and AutoGas propane services. Propane remains a core part of our unregulated energy operations given its high demand, especially in more rural areas where natural gas pipelines cannot or have not yet reached," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer, Chesapeake Utilities. "The addition of Diversified Energy's propane business expands Sharp's footprint into the Carolinas, adding to our growing presence along the East Coast. We are pleased to welcome our new employees to the Chesapeake Utilities family and are committed to serving Sharp's new customers with a continued commitment to excellence, integrity and care."

"We believe the two organizations align culturally, and we are excited to integrate the Diversified Energy business into Sharp Energy," said Andy Hesson, vice president of Sharp Energy. "With this transaction, our propane business will add approximately 19,000 residential, commercial and agricultural customers, along with distribution of approximately 10 million gallons of propane annually."

The deal is expected to be accretive to Chesapeake Utilities' 2022 earnings, adding approximately $11.3 million in gross margin for 2022.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

About Sharp Energy
Sharp Energy, headquartered in Georgetown, Delaware, distributes propane to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania. With multiple rail facilities and several millions of gallons of propane storage, Sharp Energy has established a solid supply portfolio. Sharp Energy is a proud partner of Alliance AutoGas, a national network of companies that have joined together to deliver a comprehensive alternative fueling solution including EPA-certified propane AutoGas vehicle conversions, on-site fueling infrastructure, fuel supply, safety and operational training, and ongoing technical support. To learn more about Sharp Energy, visit www.sharpenergy.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Media Relations:
Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
[email protected]
302.217.7050

Investor Relations:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
215.872.2507

favicon.png?sn=PH09241&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-expands-its-footprint-into-the-carolinas-with-propane-acquisition-301445966.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH09241&Transmission_Id=202112151900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH09241&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment