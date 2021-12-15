Logo
114TH COMMON STOCK MONTHLY DIVIDEND INCREASE DECLARED BY REALTY INCOME

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2465 per share from $0.246 per share. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022. This is the 114th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share.

Realty_Income_Corporation___Dividend_Increases.jpg

"As we approach the end of 2021, I'm pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the monthly dividend," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "This will be our 114th dividend increase since 1994 and is in line with our mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. With the payment of the January dividend, we will have made 618 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 52-year operating history."

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from almost 11,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 618 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 114 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing, terms or completion of these acquisitions, the spin-off of the office properties of Realty Income, Inc., and any effects thereof, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, the anticipated benefits of the completed merger with VEREIT, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the ability of clients to adequately manage their properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to Realty Income, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which Realty Income is a party. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of Realty Income's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. Realty Income does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

realty_income_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09644&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/114th-common-stock-monthly-dividend-increase-declared-by-realty-income-301445990.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09644&Transmission_Id=202112151940PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09644&DateId=20211215
