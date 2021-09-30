Russell Investment Funds Buys Catalent Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Edison International, Sells Starbucks Corp, Comerica Inc,

New Purchases: CTLT, WLTW, EIX, CAG, POOL, GXO, DTM,

TER, FDX, AZN, PFE, JNJ, MA, UBER, OMC, GM, JAZZ, INGR, VNT, COUP, BRK.B, RHP, THO, ADI, TMUS, WIX, COP, CVX, ITCI, C, MTCH, Reduced Positions: SBUX, ULTA, MU, ISRG, JPM, KKR, CNQ, CVS, MS, ADBE, MRVL, PAYC, EW, MSFT, NFLX, AMZN, V, PYPL, CHTR, TWLO, KR, PHM, NOW, VEEV, NKE, HUN, DD, BMY, WFC, ZM, TXG, DDOG, SNOW, ALGN, WM, AER, ABBV, EBAY, DG, FB, ABNB, ZTS, LSXMK, MRNA, CB, TT, T, SAN, BAC, BDX, BBY, BIIB, CNC, CTSH, EMN, LLY, FE, TSN, INTU, JNPR, LKQ, MGA, ORCL, PPL, BPOP, SLM, CRM, SYK,

Investment company Russell Investment Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Catalent Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Edison International, FedEx Corp, Teradyne Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Comerica Inc, , Textron Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Russell Investment Funds. As of 2021Q3, Russell Investment Funds owns 383 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,474 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,402 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,176 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Visa Inc (V) - 51,857 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,180 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $234.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $567.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 472.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 98.07%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $171.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 109,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 84.94%. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Russell Investment Funds still held 5,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 83.57%. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $394.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Russell Investment Funds still held 997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Russell Investment Funds still held 44,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Russell Investment Funds still held 27,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Russell Investment Funds still held 67,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Russell Investment Funds still held 24,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.