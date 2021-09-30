Russell Investment Funds Buys Catalent Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Edison International, Sells Starbucks Corp, Comerica Inc,

Logo
Article's Main Image
Investment company Russell Investment Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Catalent Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Edison International, FedEx Corp, Teradyne Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Comerica Inc, , Textron Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Russell Investment Funds. As of 2021Q3, Russell Investment Funds owns 383 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of U.S. Strategic Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/u.s.+strategic+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of U.S. Strategic Equity Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,474 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,402 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,176 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 51,857 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,180 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $234.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $567.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Russell Investment Funds initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 472.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 98.07%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $171.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 109,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Russell Investment Funds added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Russell Investment Funds sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 84.94%. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Russell Investment Funds still held 5,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 83.57%. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $394.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Russell Investment Funds still held 997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Russell Investment Funds still held 44,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Russell Investment Funds still held 27,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Russell Investment Funds still held 67,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Russell Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Russell Investment Funds still held 24,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. U.S. Strategic Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. U.S. Strategic Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. U.S. Strategic Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that U.S. Strategic Equity Fund keeps buying
