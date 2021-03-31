Logo
OWLET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have untilJanuary 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: OWLT) (NYSE: OWLT WS) (NYSE: SBG) (NYSE: SBG WS), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Owlet investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-owlt/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Owlet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2021, the Company disclosed the receipt of a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA," which requirement the Company had not obtained, and also requesting that "the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

On this news, shares of Owlet fell $1.29, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, 21-cv-09016.

About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA09117&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owlet-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-owlet-inc---owlt-301446018.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA09117&Transmission_Id=202112151840PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA09117&DateId=20211215
