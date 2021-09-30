Logo
Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Capri Holdings, Popular Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CommScope Holding Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Capri Holdings, Popular Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, sells California Resources Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CommScope Holding Co Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q3, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldentree+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 10,395,132 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81%
  2. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 9,342,618 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
  3. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 7,235,727 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 13,002,200 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 4,287,528 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.32%
New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 462,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 742,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $75.98, with an estimated average price of $70.97. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 474,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.72 and $159.49, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $145.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,132,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,020,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $87.57, with an estimated average price of $86.87.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $36.57.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $78.18, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Sold Out: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $22.7.

Reduced: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.53%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 10,395,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 92.48%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.79%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 325,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 4,287,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 37.7%. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 2,791,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 60.76%. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 286,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 45.81%. The sale prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 509,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying

