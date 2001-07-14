Altium LLC Announces Partnership With Chandigarh University to Join Upverter Education Program

Altium LLC is announcing that Upverter Education, Altium’s free browser-based electronics engineering essential courses, will now be an integral addition to the curriculum for printed circuit board (PCB) design in the Department of Electronics and Communications at Chandigarh University in Mohali, India. The Upverter Education courses guide students through the elements of design, prototyping, and the manufacturing of electronic engineering from basic to advanced levels.

The Upverter Education program’s collaborative and remote capabilities make it an excellent learning resource to enrich the experience of STEM educators and students engaged in the study of electronic design and engineering technology. The focus on modular board style encourages students to quickly develop their understanding while easily performing elementary concepts in virtual, hybrid, and in-class scenarios. The modular layout plan also delves deeper into electronic design practices, permitting learners to work with a drag-and-fall interface into the development of hardware design patterns.

“We are delighted to have forged a partnership with Chandigarh University, a leading academic institution based in India to provide Upverter Education’s award-winning courses in printed circuit board design along with Altium's professional PCB design tools,” said Rea Callender, Vice President of Altium Education. “A collaboration such as this furthers our goal in supporting the next generation of electronics designers.”

The Department of Electronics and Communications at Chandigarh University will launch the Upverter Education Program as a six-week course during summer and winter breaks.

The Department of Electronics and Communications will hold a ceremony on December 16, 2021, to formalize the partnership between the University and Upverter Education.

Upverter Education partners with universities around the world to help usher in the next generation of electronics designers not only with the objective to support their educational goals but to also create dynamic innovators who contribute to the future and development of electrical engineering.

​​About Altium

Altium+LLC (ASX%3AALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Upverter Education

Upverter+Education, launched by Altium in September 2020, is addressing an important societal need by empowering STEM educators teaching engineering, electronics design, and robotics with free essential tools and classroom resources. The program has been honored with multiple awards in 2021, including the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Engineering Learning Solution and the Gold STEVIE® American Business Award in the Virtual Learning Solution category, further validating Altium’s innovative approach to supporting STEM education.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University (the “University”) is a leading Indian Institution offering its students a unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence. Chandigarh University has been awarded the prestigious A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Chandigarh University has become Youngest and the only private university in India to bag an A+ grade in the first cycle of the accreditation process.

