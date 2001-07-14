Tech Data Partners with Zscaler to Offer Zero Trust Security Solutions in India

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced a partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. This partnership will enable partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange™ platform directly from Tech Data India.

The benefits of this partnership for Tech Data India customers include:

Secure digital transformation with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a cloud native platform that provides fast, secure connections between users, devices, and applications over any network.

Enhance offerings around access and security, for end users making the transition to the cloud from on-premise hub-and-spoke model to a new, cloud-enabled architecture.

An enhanced Tech Data security portfolio, offering customers more options for migrating to a zero-trust architecture.

“Tech Data India is proud to partner with Zscaler to offer its best-in-class cloud security solutions to partners and their customers,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President Next Generation Technologies, APAC & Country General Manager for Tech Data India. “Zscaler’s field proven security portfolio will strengthen our customer offering by providing customers with more options in establishing a zero trust strategy and architecture.”

“With digital transformation accelerating at an unprecedented pace, companies across India are focused on transforming their IT & Security architecture,” said Arun Dharmalingam, Vice President for International Channels at Zscaler. “We are very excited about our partnership with Tech Data and expanding our scale in India. This partnership will support our joint customers in building a zero trust framework for fast and secure access to cloud resources. I am confident that Tech Data’s well-established partner network will help drive accelerated growth in the India region.”

About Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

