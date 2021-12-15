Logo
XCMG Climbs in World's 500 Most Influential Brands Rankings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has been named one of the World's 500 Most Influential Brands by World Brand Lab for three consecutive years, with a new 2021 ranking of 395, up 14 places from last year.

XCMG.jpg

The rankings of the World's 500 Most Influential Brands, published for 18 years consecutively, reviews the brand influence, market share, brand loyalty and global leadership of more than 15,000 notable brands worldwide to select the most influential 500 annually. XCMG is the only Chinese construction machinery manufacturer to receive the accolade three years in a row.

Continuous Innovation Shapes Global Leadership

In November, XCMG released the key technologies of the world's largest tower crane XGT15000-600S, including more than 50 core technologies that have set 10 world records and 10 technologies that are world firsts. The product has a rated lifting moment of 15,000 tonne-meters and a maximum lifting weight of 600 tons – the equivalent of lifting 400 cars at the same time. The mega tower crane will effectively solve bottleneck problems such as lifting heavy weight components, construction at increased heights and large operating spans.

Having achieved the green transformation of rapid energy replenishment, long-lasting battery life, and zero emissions that are pollution-free, XCMG Automotive Division has recently signed the world's largest order of 200 units of hydrogen heavy trucks with the Ejin Horo Banner in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The division also joined Hangzhou Aleisi Hydrogen Energy Technology, Inner Mongolia Xinyuan Power Hydrogen Energy Technology and the Ejin Horo Banner government to sign a cooperation project investment agreement for new energy vehicles that includes NEV equipment manufacturing, hydrogen fuel engine production and smart mining.

XCMG Hoisting Machinery has recently published the "XCMG Hoisting Machinery Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Declaration," setting out six goals to achieve the promise of pursuing a green development vision and shouldering the responsibility of building an ecological civilization. Since 2016, XCMG's G-1 series of cranes have introduced a series of lightweight technologies and new, energy-efficient hydraulic systems that improve overall performance by 5 to 15 percent while lowering fuel consumption by at least 15 percent.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CN09844&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-climbs-in-worlds-500-most-influential-brands-rankings-301446085.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN09844&Transmission_Id=202112152306PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN09844&DateId=20211215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

