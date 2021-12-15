Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Interim CEO Douglas M Pasquale Bought $115,078 of Shares

Interim CEO of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas M Pasquale (insider trades) bought 10,765 shares of SHO on 12/15/2021 at an average price of $10.69 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $115,078.
