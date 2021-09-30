VIP Strategic Income Portfolio Buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells California Resources Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Whirlpool Corp

- New Purchases: WSM, BLDR, GXO,
- Reduced Positions: CRC, CARR, CRL, V, CHK, MA, ATUS, TMUS, OMF, ALSN, NVS,
- Sold Out: WHR, MU, VST,
For the details of VIP Strategic Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+strategic+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio
- (JPPML.PFD) - 6,524,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 134,027 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.47%
- (BCXQL.PFD) - 3,717,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 32,600 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 18,700 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.Reduced: California Resources Corp (CRC)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 23.47%. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 134,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 54.73%. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 17,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 51.61%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 45,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
VIP Strategic Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $346.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. VIP Strategic Income Portfolio still held 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
