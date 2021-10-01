Logo
"Shanghai Electric Day" at Dubai Expo 2020 China Pavilion Greets Visitors with its Achievements in New Energy and Intelligent Equipment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Pavilion enthralled visitors at Dubai Expo 2020 with the "Shanghai Electric Day" event held on December 1 where some of Shanghai Electric's greatest technological feats dedicated to helping the world build a smarter and greener future were on full display.

The exhibition, covering the Company's latest achievements in new energy, environmental protection, smart infrastructure, and industrial automation, took the audience on a tour showing Shanghai Electric's journey to becoming one of the leaders in new energy and industrial manufacturing across five dimensions: Innovation, Coordination, Green, Open and Share.

image_1.jpg

"As one of the leading providers of energy and industrial equipment, Shanghai Electric is helping to accelerate UAE's clean energy transition and reshape its energy mix for a green future by bringing its state-of-the-art smart solutions to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Through this landmark event, I hope Shanghai Electric can further strengthen cooperation with partners in UAE and beyond," said Wang Rui, Director-General of the China Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

image_2.jpg

Zhou Guangyao, Deputy Director of the China Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, and Abdulhameed AlMuhaidib, CEO of Noor Energy 1, attended the event alongside company representatives from Shanghai Electric and ACWA Power.

image_3.jpg

UAE launched the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 in 2017 which aims to increase the portion of clean and renewable energy in Dubai from 7% in 2020 to 25% in 2030 to 75% in 2050 by investing AED 600 billion by 2050 to meet growing energy demand and ensure sustainable growth for the country's economy. As one of the key partners committed to helping the country achieve this goal, Shanghai Electric was appointed as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to undertake both the 700 MW CSP and 250 MW PV projects.

Since the onset of the project, engineers and workers of Shanghai Electric spared no effort to complete all the major construction phases without any delay despite the harsh environment and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The solar tower, standing 260m-high at the center of the CSP tower plant site, will also be the world's tallest structure of its kind. Upon completion, the combined thermal energy storage of the solar tower and parabolic trough plants will supply 24/7 green energy for over 320,000 households, reducing around 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

The 900 MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is expected to supply green energy to 270,000 households and reduce 1.1 million tons of carbon emission once it goes online. On November 9, Block A, one of three blocks of the 900 MW project, was granted a temporary handover certificate.

As the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Dubai Expo 2020, running for 182 days from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, unites all the technological marvels around the world that highlight scientific, technological, economic, and social progress. With its theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", it aims to drive inspiration, innovation and collaboration to create a better future. Named 'The Light of China', the China pavilion is one of the largest exhibition buildings at the Dubai Expo 2020 and allows global audiences to visit the venue through a "cloud experience"

Logo.jpg


favicon.png?sn=CN08358&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-day-at-dubai-expo-2020-china-pavilion-greets-visitors-with-its-achievements-in-new-energy-and-intelligent-equipment-301446113.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

