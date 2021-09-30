Franklin Managed Trust Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: JBHT,

Investment company Franklin Managed Trust Current Portfolio ) buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Managed Trust. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Managed Trust owns 51 stocks with a total value of $26.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,513,900 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 2,605,102 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 3,395,400 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 3,698,618 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 4,802,800 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Franklin Managed Trust initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.68 and $182.93, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 612,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Managed Trust added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 581,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.