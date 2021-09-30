Franklin Managed Trust Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: JBHT,
- Added Positions: SHW, JPM, V, UPS, ABBV, MKC, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: WST, ALB, MSFT, TGT, ACN, ROP, LIN, ADI, RTX, TXN, SYK, NKE, APD, MDT, LOW, HON, DOV, PEP, PG, ROST, MCD, JCI, JNJ, ABT, GD, BDX, ECL, CTAS, NVT, PNR, WMT, GWW, CVS, CVX, CL, DCI, EOG, ERIE, PFE, XOM, NSC, NDAQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN RISING DIVIDENDS FUND
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,513,900 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 2,605,102 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 3,395,400 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 3,698,618 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 4,802,800 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Franklin Managed Trust initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.68 and $182.93, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 612,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Franklin Managed Trust added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 581,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.
