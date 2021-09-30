Longleaf Partners Funds Trust Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Liberty Braves Group, Ingles Markets Inc, Sells Everest Re Group

New Purchases: RNR, IMKTA, BATRA,

RNR, IMKTA, BATRA, Added Positions: BATRK, MSGS, H,

BATRK, MSGS, H, Reduced Positions: LAZ, GHC,

LAZ, GHC, Sold Out: RE,

Investment company Longleaf Partners Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Liberty Braves Group, Ingles Markets Inc, Liberty Braves Group, sells Everest Re Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longleaf Partners Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Longleaf Partners Funds Trust owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longleaf+partners+small-cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 19,116,776 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) - 7,975,208 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 6,269,977 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 563,557 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81% Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) - 10,274,803 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio.

Longleaf Partners Funds Trust initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $137.98 and $163.72, with an estimated average price of $151.4. The stock is now traded at around $167.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 622,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Longleaf Partners Funds Trust initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 120,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Longleaf Partners Funds Trust initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Longleaf Partners Funds Trust added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,432,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Longleaf Partners Funds Trust sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43.