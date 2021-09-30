VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund Buys The Mosaic Co, FREYR Battery, Bunge, Sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: MOS, FREY, STWO,
- Added Positions: BG, STEM, IPGP,
- Reduced Positions: LPX, SAFM, XEC, PXD, FCX, FM, HASI, FANG, AAL, SEDG, SBSW, NTR, VLO, RIO, NEM, EQT, RUN, AEM, EQNR, LUN, KL, GOLD, CVX, DVN, COP, TSN, STPC, SSW, GTLS, LBRT, FMC, ORA, MP, KGC, CTVA, CHX, TSP, VALE, DAR, YAR, KEX, EDV, ENPH, BTG, SOI, PLL, NESTE, UNP, NMG, EGR, EMN, TLO, SOL,
- Sold Out: ALUS, GXY,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 82,244 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 238,100 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 370,900 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 178,565 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM) - 604,600 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 104,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FREYR Battery (FREY)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 116,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stem Inc (STEM)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Stem Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 267,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.49.Sold Out: (GXY)
VanEck VIP Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.69 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $4.59.
