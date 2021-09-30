Logo
VanEck Funds Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Funds (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Funds. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Funds owns 13 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+ndr+managed+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 56,260 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 27,765 shares, 22.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.18%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,412 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 40,812 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 67,511 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11%
Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

VanEck Funds added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $272.07 and $292.68, with an estimated average price of $282.96. The stock is now traded at around $303.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 27,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

VanEck Funds added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $284.4 and $314.06, with an estimated average price of $300.42. The stock is now traded at around $288.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

VanEck Funds sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

VanEck Funds reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. VanEck Funds still held 9,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

VanEck Funds reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $152.99 and $167.43, with an estimated average price of $160.66. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. VanEck Funds still held 10,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

VanEck Funds reduced to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. VanEck Funds still held 22,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

VanEck Funds reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64.7%. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. VanEck Funds still held 771 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund keeps buying
insider