Global Resources Fund Buys The Mosaic Co, FREYR Battery, Bunge, Sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, FREYR Battery, Bunge, Stem Inc, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp, sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Resources Fund. As of 2021Q3, Global Resources Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 177,288 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 514,291 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 797,900 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 385,871 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM) - 1,306,400 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 226,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 797,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 251,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Stem Inc by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 590,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.49.

Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.69 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Global Resources Fund reduced to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 45.49%. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Global Resources Fund still held 131,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Resources Fund reduced to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 46.42%. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Global Resources Fund still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.