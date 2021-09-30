Logo
Global Resources Fund Buys The Mosaic Co, FREYR Battery, Bunge, Sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Resources Fund (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, FREYR Battery, Bunge, Stem Inc, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp, sells Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Resources Fund. As of 2021Q3, Global Resources Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Resources Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+resources+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Resources Fund
  1. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 177,288 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 514,291 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 797,900 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 385,871 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM) - 1,306,400 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 226,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FREYR Battery (FREY)

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 797,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)

Global Resources Fund initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 251,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stem Inc (STEM)

Global Resources Fund added to a holding in Stem Inc by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 590,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.49.

Sold Out: (GXY)

Global Resources Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.69 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Reduced: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Global Resources Fund reduced to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 45.49%. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Global Resources Fund still held 131,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Global Resources Fund reduced to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 46.42%. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Global Resources Fund still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Resources Fund. Also check out:

1. Global Resources Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Resources Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Resources Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Resources Fund keeps buying
