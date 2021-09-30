Logo
Cornercap Group Of Funds Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Exelixis Inc, APA Corp, Sells Apogee Enterprises Inc, Meredith Corp, Carriage Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornercap Group Of Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Exelixis Inc, APA Corp, TriMas Corp, TriCo Bancshares, sells Apogee Enterprises Inc, Meredith Corp, Carriage Services Inc, Culp Inc, First Busey Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornercap Group Of Funds . As of 2021Q3, Cornercap Group Of Funds owns 302 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornercap+small-cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund
  1. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) - 27,917 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 16,842 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 31,272 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
New Purchase: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $56, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $16 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in TriCo Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $45.03, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc by 121.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Mercantile Bank Corp by 97.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 113.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Brady Corp (BRC)

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Brady Corp by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.29 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $52.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Sold Out: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Meredith Corp. The sale prices were between $40.38 and $56.3, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

Sold Out: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Carriage Services Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $48.23, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Sold Out: Culp Inc (CULP)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Culp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.08.

Sold Out: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in First Busey Corp. The sale prices were between $22.29 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Sold Out: FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in FS Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.25 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $34.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

