Cornercap Group Of Funds Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Exelixis Inc, APA Corp, Sells Apogee Enterprises Inc, Meredith Corp, Carriage Services Inc

Investment company Cornercap Group Of Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Exelixis Inc, APA Corp, TriMas Corp, TriCo Bancshares, sells Apogee Enterprises Inc, Meredith Corp, Carriage Services Inc, Culp Inc, First Busey Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornercap Group Of Funds . As of 2021Q3, Cornercap Group Of Funds owns 302 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) - 27,917 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 16,842 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC) - 31,272 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $56, with an estimated average price of $35.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $16 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in TriCo Bancshares. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds initiated holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $45.03, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc by 121.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Mercantile Bank Corp by 97.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 113.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds added to a holding in Brady Corp by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.29 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $52.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Meredith Corp. The sale prices were between $40.38 and $56.3, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Carriage Services Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $48.23, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in Culp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.08.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in First Busey Corp. The sale prices were between $22.29 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Cornercap Group Of Funds sold out a holding in FS Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.25 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $34.34.