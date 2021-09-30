Fidelity Advisor Series Ii Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells California Resources Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Carrier Global Corp

New Purchases: BLDR, GXO,

Investment company Fidelity Advisor Series Ii Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, sells California Resources Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Advisor Series Ii. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Advisor Series Ii owns 77 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+advisor+strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

(JPPML.PFD) - 54,840,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 1,346,574 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.62% (BCXQL.PFD) - 48,090,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 290,400 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 461,378 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55%

Fidelity Advisor Series Ii initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series Ii initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.

Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.