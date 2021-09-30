Fidelity Advisor Series Ii Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells California Resources Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: BLDR, GXO,
- Reduced Positions: CRC, CARR, CHK, CRL, MA, V, ATUS, OMF, ALSN, NVS,
- Sold Out: WHR, MU, VST,
For the details of Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+advisor+strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund
- (JPPML.PFD) - 54,840,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 1,346,574 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.62%
- (BCXQL.PFD) - 48,090,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 290,400 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 461,378 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55%
Fidelity Advisor Series Ii initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Fidelity Advisor Series Ii initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Fidelity Advisor Series Ii sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund. Also check out:
1. Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment