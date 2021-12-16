Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags across variants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kia Carens, three-row recreational vehicle, debuts in India with six standard airbags across variants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2021

  • Kia Carens brings innovation to modern Indian families: redefined versatility, revolutionary design and class-leading features
  • Advanced connectivity with Kia Connect, featuring hassle-free Over-The-Air updates
  • Driver assistance with Hi-Secure Safety Package

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India. The recreational vehicle (RV) is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.

The_Kia_Carens_EXT.jpg

The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

"With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. "Kia is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape. We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life."

The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.

For more information on Kia Carens, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

favicon.png?sn=CN08319&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-carens-three-row-recreational-vehicle-debuts-in-india-with-six-standard-airbags-across-variants-301445963.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08319&Transmission_Id=202112160230PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08319&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment