Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund Buys Red Rock Resorts Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Penumbra Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Red Rock Resorts Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Paycor HCM Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Penumbra Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Lithia Motors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund owns 83 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sft+delaware+ivy+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund
  1. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 101,938 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
  2. Globant SA (GLOB) - 21,683 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%
  3. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 85,515 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43%
  4. Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 101,306 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
  5. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 58,191 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 148,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $38.86, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 45,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.81 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $61.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 61,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Similarweb Ltd by 172.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 54,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $55.65.

Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $250.72 and $291.24, with an estimated average price of $268.99.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Latham Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.

Sold Out: (PFPT)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Reduced: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Five9 Inc by 48.96%. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund still held 21,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 56.97%. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $284.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund still held 3,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Visteon Corp (VC)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Visteon Corp by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $124, with an estimated average price of $108.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund still held 16,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 64.32%. The sale prices were between $84.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $89.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund still held 6,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kennametal Inc (KMT)

SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Kennametal Inc by 35.71%. The sale prices were between $33.18 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund still held 47,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SFT Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider