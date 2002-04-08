FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Named Leading Firms at Who's Who Legal Awards, Lead Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 12th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were honored as firm of the year in seven categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal awards and maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration: Expert Witnesses list for the 12th consecutive year.
FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories:
- Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year
- Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year
- Consulting Firm of the Year
- Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year
- Investigations Digital Forensics Firm of the Year
- Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year
Compass Lexecon was recognized as Competition Economics Firm of the Year.
FTI Consulting is the only firm to receive the Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year awards since they were introduced in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Compass Lexecon is the only firm to receive the Competition Economics Firm of the Year award since it debuted in 2015. The awards were based on Who’s Who Legal research and the firms’ performance compared to peers.
In addition to these seven awards, Paul Braithwaite, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting, received Who’s Who Legal’s Insurance Expert of the Year award, Craig Earnshaw, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Technology segment, received the Investigations Digital Forensic Expert of the Year award, and Dawna Wright, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Forensic Accounting and Advisory Service practice in Australia, received the Investigations Forensic Accountant of the Year award.
In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon led the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2022: Expert Witnesses list, represented by 59 expert witnesses, including eight professionals who were identified as Future Leaders in Arbitration. The list is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.
Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had more than twice the number of experts named to the list as the next closest firm.
The eight professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration are Ali Al-Ahmad, Karthik Balisagar, Andrés Casserly, Brandon Chaney, Michael Hennigan, Ben Johnson, Alan Rozenberg and Oliver Watts. These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.
In addition, the following FTI Consulting experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Mark Bezant, Gary Crossley, Juliette Fortin and James Nicholson. The following Compass Lexecon experts were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders: Manuel Abdala, Carla Chavich, Pablo López Zadicoff, Boaz Moselle, Miguel Nakhle, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon. According to Who’s Who Legal, Global Elite Thought Leaders are those experts who obtained the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources in their practice area. Typically, no more than 5% of practitioners in any Who’s Who Legal global practice area guide are selected as Global Elite Thought Leaders.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2022: Expert Witnesses list include the following:
FTI Consulting
- Ali Al-Ahmad, Managing Director – Toronto
- Roy Andrew, Managing Director – Stirling
- David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London
- Karthik Balisagar, Senior Managing Director – London
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London
- Braden Billiet, Managing Director – Seoul
- Bruno Campana, Senior Managing Director – London
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Brandon Chaney, Managing Director – Madrid
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Alex Davie, Senior Managing Director – London
- Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
- Paul Ficca, Senior Managing Director – Seattle
- Leonardo Florencio, Senior Managing Director – São Paulo
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Patrick Hebreard, Managing Director – Paris
- Michael Hennigan, Senior Director – London
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – München
- Ben Johnson, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Ekaterina Lohwasser, Senior Managing Director – München
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Charles Mikulka, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London
- Stephen Rae, Senior Managing Director – Perth
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Oliver Watts, Managing Director – Singapore
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, Senior Managing Director – London
- Heiko Ziehms, Senior Managing Director – London
Compass Lexecon
- Manuel Abdala, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Luis Agosti, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Charles Augustine, Senior Consultant – Boston
- Andrés Casserly, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
- Carla Chavich, Executive Vice President – New York
- Ruxandra Ciupagea, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Julian Delamer, Senior Vice President – London
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Managing Director – Boston
- Pablo López Zadicoff, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Ariel Medvedeff, Senior Vice President – Miami
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel Nakhle, Senior Vice President – Houston
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Alan Rozenberg, Senior Vice President – London
- Marcelo Schoeters, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
- Nadine Waston, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Sebastian Zuccon, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
