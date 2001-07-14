Logo
Frost & Sullivan Names Vonage Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG),a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for the third consecutive year.

Vonage was recognised for its API+Platform, which allows for the integration of fully programmable communications application programming interfaces (APIs) into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage provides businesses worldwide with the power and flexibility to integrate multiple communications channels − video, voice, chat, messaging, email and verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries.

Vonage was selected as Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan following a rigorous analytical process, involving a detailed evaluation of best practices’ criteria across two dimensions - visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact.

“The pressing need for organisations to deliver enhanced engagements to customers and partners and improve internal employee collaboration quickly makes CPaaS the central element in the business communications market,” said Sherrel Roche, Industry Principal ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Roche continued, “Vonage reinvigorated the market through its integrated communications APIs, unified communications, and contact centre solutions on a cloud platform. Its platform abstracts the complexities of the global communications networks and delivers voice, messaging, and authentication capabilities in the form of APIs that developers can easily embed into third-party applications. Vonage’s focus on developing innovative solutions, local market understanding, extensive industry-specific use cases, an extensive developer network, and a robust partner ecosystem are the cornerstone of the company’s success in Asia-Pacific.”

"It is an honour to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for the third consecutive year,” said John Lee, Vonage Vice President, APAC Sales. "This award is testament to our continued leadership, innovation and growth within the industry and especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In an age where customers expect ultra-fast, seamless and dynamic communications and engagement, Vonage is meeting new and existing customer needs now and is positioned to meet their evolving needs well into the future.”

Vonage APIs make it easy for businesses to build solutions to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the centre of many notable transformational projects in Asia-Pacific.

Singapore-based HeyHi is an interactive online educational platform, powered by the Vonage+Video+API, with a mission to provide outstanding online classroom learning experiences to schools, learning centres, tuition centres and private tutors around the world. The value that Vonage brings to HeyHi goes beyond technology, as Vonage product managers and engineers provide HeyHi with expert guidance and support whenever needed - no matter the issue.

"HeyHi and Vonage engineering teams work in close collaboration to solve problems, innovate our solution and not only meet, but exceed our customers' expectations," explains Yueh Mei, Founder/CEO of HeyHi. "As a small company, it is an honour and a privilege to have a direct line of contact with the Vonage team of sales support and engineers and work directly with the source. That connection is a very unique, important element of this partnership and just one reason why we're so confident that Vonage is the perfect fit for our needs."

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com%2Fvonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com%2Fvonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com%2Fvonage.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005052r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005052/en/

