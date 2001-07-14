Logo
Logitech Recognized Second Consecutive Year for Leadership on Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Logitech+International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it achieved a 75th percentile ranking in the computer peripherals and office electronic industry worldwide, retaining its status as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI), a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, for the second consecutive year.

“This has been another year of outstanding progress at Logitech delivered by people throughout the company,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “We have just begun to hit our stride publicly on sustainability and we will continue to ramp up our work going forward because so much is at stake. We have a lot of work to do, but I love our momentum and the passion our people have for sustainability.”

Logitech’s performance resulted in a 36% overall improvement on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with the company scoring 60 out of 100 this year (Score date: Nov. 12, 2021), compared to 44 out of 100 last year. The company made advancements in areas such as Risk & Crisis Management, Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, Materiality, Environmental Reporting, and Social Reporting. Expanded reporting of Social Impact led to an uplift in scores for multiple topics including Supply Chain Management, Human Capital Development, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, and Labor Practice Indicators. The actual improvement reflected in these scores translates into real and tangible benefits to people and our environment, which continues to be Logitech’s primary+focus and motivation.

"We congratulate Logitech for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for Europe. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S%26amp%3BP+Global+Corporate+Sustainability+Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency," stated Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global.

Logitech has the ambition to positively impact sustainability in the consumer electronics industry and is proactively taking an innovative approach to environmental and social sustainability. The company recently committed to adopting a climate positive approach, addressing its carbon footprint across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) to achieve carbon neutrality this year, setting the company on a path to climate positive beyond 2030 in order to capture more carbon than we create. Logitech is also the first consumer electronics company to commit to providing detailed carbon+impact+labeling on product packaging across the entire portfolio.

This year, Logitech officially became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), accelerating action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, ranked top 5 in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2021 for corporate social responsibility, and was recently listed as Forbes’ 2021 World’s Top Female Friendly Companies. Learn more about all of Logitech’s sustainability initiatives in the 2021+Sustainability+report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones, Ultimate+Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40Logitech.

(LOGIIR)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005168r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005168/en/

