Evotec Receives US$ 18 M Grant for Women's Health

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that the Company has received a US$ 18 m grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Seattle, WA, USA, "the foundation") for the integrated discovery and development of a novel, first-in-class programme to accelerate progress in the area of women's health and contraceptive technology, leveraging Evotec's integrated R&D platform.

The project makes use of Evotec's fully-integrated drug discovery and development platforms as well as therapeutic area expertise to take an idea from concept to nomination of a pre-clinical development candidate. To efficiently deliver safe and efficacious pre-clinical drug candidates, Evotec will use its extensive toolbox of computational tools, structural biology, therapeutic area knowledge, translational biology models, safety assessment and deep talent across the full R&D continuum.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very excited to embark on the mission of delivering a first-in-class women's health programme to the clinic and making it globally available. This new grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation allows us to leverage Evotec's integrated platform for the discovery and development of novel, safe and efficacious drug candidates. We are grateful for the foundation's trust in the capabilities of our integrated platform and look forward to delivering a novel option with the potential of changing the lives of many women to the better."

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter %40Evotec and LinkedIn .

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

