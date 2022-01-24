Biophytis to Meet with FDA to Advance Sarconeos (BIO101) Development in Sarcopenia from Phase 2 to Phase 3

Following Phase2b/SARA-INT clinically meaningful results, Biophytis is starting first regulatory activities to advance from Phase 2 to Phase 3 development

A Type B/End-of-Phase 2 meeting is planned with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on January 24th, 2022, to discuss these results and the Phase 3 protocol design

Assuming potential agreement and approval from US authorities Biophytis intends to initiate its Phase 3 program in Sarcopenia in H2 2022

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQCM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "company") is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces to enter into first regulatory activities to advance Sarconeos (BIO101) development in sarcopenia from Phase 2 to Phase 3 development, with a Type B/End-of-Phase 2 meeting withFDA (Food and Drug Administration), USA, on January 24th, 2022, to discuss SARA-INT results (Phase 2b study) and the Phase 3 protocol design.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis said: "With the completion of Phase 2 and the preparation of Phase 3 with US regulators, Biophytis intends to initiate its Phase 3 program in H2 2022. Sarconeos (BIO101) is the first drug candidate with the potential to enter into Phase 3 and to be approved for the treatment of Sarcopenia. We are very committed to move forward in this program to provide elderly people with a unique therapeutic solution for improving their mobility capabilities".

SARA-INT Phase 2b study, which has evaluated Sarconeos for the treatment of sarcopenia, has demonstrated that Sarconeos (BIO101), at the highest dose (350 mg bid), showed a clinically meaningful improvement in the 400-Meter Walk Test (400MWT), the primary endpoint of the study, including in sub-populations at higher risk of mobility disability, after 6 months of treatment. In addition, Sarconeos (BIO101) showed a very good safety profile at the doses of 175 mg bid and of 350 mg bid with no difference of treatment-related Serious Adverse Events (SAE) between treatment groups.

Biophytis is now entering into key regulatory activities to advance Sarconeos development in sarcopenia from Phase 2 to Phase 3 registrational program, with the Type-B meeting (End-of-Phase 2 meeting) with regulators to discuss Phase 2b results and Phase 3 protocol. Biophytis intends to target, in the Phase 3, similar population and endpoints which were evaluated in Phase 2. First meeting will be with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the USA on January 24th, 2022, with expected feedback early March 2022. Similar process is currently being organized with the EMA (European Medicine Agency); calendar will be communicated very beginning of 2022.

Assuming potential agreement and approval from health authorities Biophytis intends to initiate its Phase 3 program in Sarcopenia in H2 2022, depending on the evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia with a Phase 2 clinical trial which has been performed in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq (Ticker BPTS - ISIN : US09076G1040).

