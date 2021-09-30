Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

For the details of Asset Allocation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+allocation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asset Allocation Portfolio
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,500 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.39%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 20,100 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 40,300 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 7,350 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 16,200 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.06%
Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.98 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.71. The stock is now traded at around $86.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.58, with an estimated average price of $115.91. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $256.44 and $277.04, with an estimated average price of $269. The stock is now traded at around $275.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.74%. Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.06%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.58%. Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
