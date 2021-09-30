Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: HYG,

HYG, Added Positions: AGG, IJH,

AGG, IJH, Reduced Positions: EFA, IEMG,

Investment company Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,500 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.39% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 20,100 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 40,300 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 7,350 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 16,200 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.06%

Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.98 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.71. The stock is now traded at around $86.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.58, with an estimated average price of $115.91. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $256.44 and $277.04, with an estimated average price of $269. The stock is now traded at around $275.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.74%. Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.06%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.58%. Northwestern Mutual Series Fund Inc still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.