NXP and Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Automotive Innovation

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ : NXPI), a leading automotive semiconductor company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd., a subsidy company of Foxconn group, (FII;601138.SH) to transform the car into the ultimate edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies.



The initial phase of the joint project will focus on the development of a full digital cockpit solution, based on the NXP i.MX 8 QuadMax. The platform will include digital clusters, and a head-up display (HUD) system, which will enable leading global automotive OEMs and Tier Ones to deliver vivid in-vehicle experiences for their customers. The digital cockpit solution is expected to start mass production in 2023. The companies aim to expand the relationship into UWB-based secure car access, and safe automated driving, augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions.

“FII is committed to providing clients with an automated, connected platform and big data-based technology, services and solutions, in order to create application platforms across cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), smart networks, robotics and automation, among other industries,” said Brand Cheng, CEO at Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. Ltd. “We believe that EVs and emerging technology innovation are derived from computing power, system integration, and energy management. We are pleased to join forces with NXP to strengthen the development blueprint of FII and drive innovation for connected cars by leveraging NXP’s leading automotive technology.”

“As a leading global automotive semiconductor supplier, NXP has combined its strong heritage in safety, security and quality with innovation across the vehicle’s domains,” said Ron Martino, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Edge Processing for NXP Semiconductors. “We are excited to extend the benefits of our i.MX 8 series processors for a full digital cockpit solution.to FII, a leading technology services provider, and look forward to a long-term strategic partnership, which will provide system-level solutions for the realization of next-generation automotive innovation.”

About Foxconn Industrial Internet

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) is a world's leading provider of intelligent manufacturing integration solutions. It has been listed on A shares in June, 2018 (Stock code: 601138).Fii aims to provide enterprises with comprehensive solutions for technology services based on automation, network and platform, leading the transformation from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing.

Fii has been building a cross-industry industrial Internet application platform driven by cloud computing, mobile terminals, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, high-speed network and robot, thus forming a integrated technology empowerment ecosystem. Find out more at https://www.fii-foxconn.com/#/

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

