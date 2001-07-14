Barclays Selects HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Platform

Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Barclays has selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform. The bank has signed a strategic cloud partnership, in which the HPE+GreenLake+edge-to-cloud+platform will be integral to Barclays’ hybrid multi-cloud strategy and digital transformation across Barclays’ global businesses. The automated and open cloud platform will host thousands of workloads and support the bank in delivering an enhanced personalized banking experience for its customers.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will provide a unified on-premises cloud experience, with capacity available on demand and granular consumption-based pricing for compute, memory and storage resources, offering the resilience, scalability and efficiency necessary to meet the high standard of performance required in today’s digital world.

“Today our customers expect an intelligent, contextual and personalized digital experience with seamless performance. With HPE GreenLake we’re building a cloud platform that will enable the agility and operational performance needed to achieve this ambition while providing a modern economic model for private cloud,” said Craig Bright, group chief information officer at Barclays.

“Banking systems are critical national infrastructure. Resilience, sustainability and security of the underlying technology platform are the non-negotiable fundamentals that enable the provision of personalized digital experiences,” said Marc Waters, senior vice president and managing director UK, Ireland, Middle East & South Africa, HPE. “Given Barclays’ prominence as a UK headquartered global financial services leader, we are immensely proud to be chosen to provide their private cloud. Our fully managed HPE GreenLake platform provides infrastructure, software and services that enable automation, control, flexibility, exceptional experience and a positive commercial advantage.”

Using the HPE GreenLake platform, Barclays’ will only pay for the resources they consume, with the option to reserve workloads and run them on-demand. Barclays’ is using HPE GreenLake Central to manage costs, utilization, compliance, and security across the entire private cloud estate – through a unified global dashboard. Furthermore, the infrastructure environment is managed by HPE, ensuring constant uptime, regular patching and updates, and automation-driven infrastructure optimization.

Barclays’ global private cloud platform will host thousands of apps and over 100,000 workloads that will include virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), SQL databases, Windows server and Linux. The migration from the legacy infrastructure to the private cloud is being performed by HPE Pointnext Services in partnership with the Barclays team.

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform is a powerful foundation for accelerating digital transformation by delivering cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. Today, HPE GreenLake has grown to $5.7 billion USD in total contract value, has 900 partners selling the platform, and 1,250 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

