Sip Saratoga Launches Charity SantaCON With Eventzee

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TUSTIN, CA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Sip Saratoga is launching a charity, holiday-themed bar crawl in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Saturday, December 18th. Utilizing Eventzee scavenger hunt app technology, the “Saratoga SantaCON” engages participants in a Santa scavenger hunt, while exploring bars throughout downtown Saratoga.

The event, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is open to the public. Those who wish to participate simply have to purchase a ticket and bring five canned food items that will be donated to the Franklin Community Center. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the cause. This year’s event will also be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Scavenger Hunt in the world.

“We’re so excited to be part of this year’s SantaCON,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “Not only is this event so much fun, but it’s also a great way to get the community engaged in a fundraiser that will help local citizens, which is especially important around the holidays!”

Once at the starting location, participants will be given the code to access the event through the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. The city-wide hunt will feature photo and video tasks, trivia, hidden QR codes, and more. In addition, each of the 15+ participating bars will feature drink specials for all players.

“Each year we’re so excited to see this event grow and have more people join us in the cause,” said Brian Miller, the organizer of the event. “We’re thrilled to be able to join forces with Eventzee to make the event run even smoother than it has in the past so we can focus on having fun and raising money and food for the Franklin Community Center.”

While the goal of the event is to raise food and money while also having fun, the participants can expect to be competing for a grand prize of $1,000. The SantaCON participant with the most hunt points will take home the cash.

Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15.

About Sip Saratoga

Sip Saratoga hosts all the best innovative bar events in Saratoga County and Gansevoort, New York. Whether looking for a night out, bar crawl, festival, or more, Sip Saratoga elevates events and has participating locations throughout the county, including the Icehouse, the Bourbon Room, and the Soundbar. For more information, visit sipsaratoga.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:
[email protected]
714-210-3850 x26
