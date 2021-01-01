Logo
Accenture Named Leader for B2B Commerce and Digital Sales in Industrial Manufacturing by Analyst Firm IDC

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in business-to-business (B2B) commerce and digital sales for industrial manufacturing in a new report from research firm IDC.

The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment,” analyzes the capabilities of eight global information technology (IT) service providers that help industrial manufacturing companies execute their B2B commerce strategies and implement B2B commerce solutions.

The assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the service providers against criteria such as delivery model, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for functionality and pricing model, which measures the each firm’s strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery capabilities.

In the report, IDC notes that “Accenture has strong thought leadership in the domain of industrial B2B digital commerce and in digital transformation of industrial manufacturers' sales” and that “Accenture is highly recognized for its technology competence and project experience.”

Thomas Rinn, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Industrial group globally, said, “In their effort to deliver seamless digital purchasing experiences to compete with established e-commerce players, industrial companies are focused on developing customer-driven digital sales offerings that can help them respond quickly to shifts in demand and identify leads efficiently. We’re thrilled to be recognized by IDC for our leading capabilities in helping industrial companies transform their sales processes to meet changing customer demand and create a superior purchasing experience.”

Stefanie Naujoks, a research director at IDC and co-author of the report, said, “Accenture has earned a Leader position based on the strides it has made as an advisory and system integration partner with industry-leading platforms; and significant market success as a result of deal wins of B2B commerce engagements in major markets.”

An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment” is available here.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture’s Industrial industry group helps industrial clients shift gears for growth in an ever-changing business environment making sure they capitalize on the opportunities of the Industrial Renaissance. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Findustries%2Findustrial-equipment-index.

This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005054r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005054/en/

