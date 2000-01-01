Melco Cyprus becomes first European operator to receive RG Check accreditation

Making Melco the first and only operator to receive Responsible Gaming certification across its global portfolio

MACAU, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, announces C2 has been accredited with the esteemed third-party accreditation for Responsible Gaming -- RG Check, establishing C2 as the first in Europe to receive the endorsement. The achievement further establishes Melco as the first and only integrated resort operator in the world to be recognized by RG Check in all its jurisdictions of operations. The accreditation has been awarded to all four C2 venues, namely Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos. Tied to Melco’s commitment to safeguarding the community’s wellbeing is its effort to promote Responsible Gaming. Melco surpasses mandated regulatory requirements in all its jurisdictions of operation, and seeks continuous improvement to ensure a fair and safe experience for all guests.

C2’s RG Check accreditation is a demonstration of Melco’s commitment to Responsible Gaming across its global operations. As announced earlier (link to release), the Company was the first in Macau and the Philippines to attain RG Check certifications. Melco’s entire global portfolio, including Altira Macau, City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and now Cyprus’ C2, are accredited by RG Check, making Melco the only operator to receive RG Check certifications for its entire portfolio in Macau, the Philippines and Cyprus.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Melco is dedicated to being the industry’s leader in the promotion of Responsible Gaming. Providing a safe and fair gaming experience for guests continues to be at the core of the Company’s commitment to society. The sustainable development and continued implementation of a Responsible Gaming culture is prioritized within every jurisdiction that we operate. We wish to thank the RG Check organizers for the honor, and our colleagues in Cyprus for making this achievement possible.”

Ms. Shelley White, CEO of Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), said, “RGC is thrilled that Melco has once again demonstrated its commitment to responsible gaming by achieving the RG Check accreditation in Cyprus for each of its four operating Cyprus Casinos properties. This is the third jurisdiction in which Melco has successfully completed the RG Check Accreditation. Throughout this process, Melco has demonstrated its transparency as an operator and has made duty of care a priority in its operations. In particular, we commend Melco on a best in class score in the Standard Areas of RG Policy, Strategy and Culture which recognizes Melco’s strong responsible gaming leadership and its comprehensive and integrated approach to building a responsible gaming culture that demonstrates awareness of the potential harms caused by gambling, as well as prevention and mitigation measures. RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and increasing the effectiveness of RG programming. RGC is proud to provide continuous support to Melco’s harm minimization efforts throughout their properties around the world.”

RG Check is the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program. It is designed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gaming regulatory requirements and is valid for three years. Accreditation is reviewed by a prestigious and independent panel of responsible gaming specialists.

