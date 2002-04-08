Medallion Resources Provides Corporate Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Medallion Resources Provides Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide a corporate update on initiatives that are underway to enhance shareholder value. The accelerating shift to renewable energy generation and electrified transport and the commitment to infrastructure upgrades in the US are providing excellent opportunities for companies involved in the production and processing of relevant raw materials. Medallion seeks to be a key participant in these industries.

During the past year Medallion achieved a key milestone with the preparation of a Techno-Economic Assessment (“TEA”) which integrated and financially modelled technical data from the previous five years of research and development on the Medallion Monazite Process. The TEA highlighted the technical and financial viability of the process developed to sustainably extract rare earth elements (“REE”) from mineral sand monazite.

The current competitive market and high price of mineral sand monazite has encouraged the Company to pursue a partnership and licensing approach for the Medallion Monazite Process. The recent announcement of a partnership with ACDC Metals Ltd in southeastern Australia is an example of this approach, enabling Medallion to be a pre-IPO shareholder, receive payments at future milestones and gain royalties on successful execution.

Medallion is also collaborating with Purdue University to advance and optimize the Ligand Assisted Displacement (“LAD”) Chromatography method for REE separation. As reported February 18, 2021, Medallion is the exclusive licensee of this breakthrough environmentally friendly technology for all non-coal sourced raw materials. The Medallion-Purdue team has successfully completed the separation of the magnetic REEs neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) to high-purity from natural monazite sourced solutions. Medallion believes this technology can be efficiently paired with the Medallion Monazite Process and can also provide an efficient, small footprint and organic solvent-free REE separation for many other REE materials and projects. The Company is in conversation with prospective partners.

Positive developments in the US REE permanent magnet and electric vehicle sectors highlight the critical nature of a secure North American supply chain. In this light Medallion has engaged Chardan Capital Markets LLC (“Chardan”) to advise on, and if appropriate, support an up-listing to a major US stock market and complete a concurrent financing. A US listing will significantly strengthen Medallion’s profile in the REE technology sector, increase the capacity for US shareholders to invest in the REE and EV industries and enhance access to capital for future investment, execution and acquisitions.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue University which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision making.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com.

Contact(s):

Mark Saxon, President & CEO
+1.604.681.9558 or [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medallion management takes full responsibility for content and has prepared this news release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Medallion’s plans with respect to general strategic matters and the advancement of its business plan, the potential completion of an up-listing to a U.S. exchange and related financing, and the completion of the licensing transaction with ACDC Metals Ltd. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Medallion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable laws.

ti?nf=ODQxMzAxMyM0NjE3MTE1IzIwODk5Mzg=
Medallion-Resources-Ltd-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment