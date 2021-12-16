Golden Spike Commences Field Exploration on Camping Lake Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the Company's inaugural program of field exploration over the Camping Lake Property ("the Property"), located in the Red Lake Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

An exploration crew has mobilized to the Property, and field work is expected to be completed in December. The program will consist of a reconnaissance-style soil sampling program across the north-eastern portion of the property (Figure 1). Soil samples will be tested for gold and both ICP-MS and Mobile Metal Ion analyses to determine the effectiveness of these techniques for follow-on exploration in 2022. The sample program will also include an orientation grid of soil samples to optimize sample spacing and soil horizon for future sampling programs and to compare these results to mineralization footprints returned from similar styles of mineralization known else where in the Red Lake district. The Company has retained the services of Longford Exploration Services Ltd. from Vancouver to plan and execute the field program and provide preliminary evaluation of the data collected.

"We are very excited to announce the start of our inaugural field exploration campaign over our Camping Lake Property in the south part of the prolific Red Lake Mining District, where so many world-class gold mines and projects are clustered. This will be the first exploration step for Golden Spike, having recently completed our IPO and receiving approval for our shares to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on September 13, 2021. We are looking forward releasing the initial results of our program once they become available sometime in the new year."

Keith Anderson, President and CEO

The Camping Lake Property comprises five contiguous multi-cell mineral claims, together covering approximately 2,132 hectares in southern part of the Red Lake Mining district. The Property is at an early stage of exploration and is predominantly underlain by rocks of the English River metasedimentary belt. Access to the Property and local infrastructure is very good, being located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of the community of Ear Falls and approximately 50 kilometers south-southeast of the town of Red Lake. A network of forestry roads and trails give reasonable year-round access to most parts of the Property. The Company has an option agreement with the land holder to earn 100% interest in the Property by making a series of cash and share payments totaling $75,000 cash (complete) and issuing 1,250,000 shares of Golden Spike (750,000 shares remaining, due on or before September 9, 2022).

https://www.goldenspikeresources.com/images/gallery/GLDS_News_129.jpg

Figure 1: Proposed sample grid over anomalous historical area of interest at the northeast of the property.

Qualified Person

Luke van der Meer, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the 2,132 hectare Camping Lake Project in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

