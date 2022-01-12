Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in January.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: January 12, 2022

Webcast: No formal presentation

22nd Annual CJS Securities “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: January 12, 2022, 2:20pm (ET)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs4%2Fzd%2F1342296

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

