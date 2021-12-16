55 North Mining Inc. 2021 Year-End Update and 2022 Plans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

55 North Mining Inc. 2021 Year-End Update and 2022 Plans

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Just now
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a brief overview of its accomplishments during 2021, and its plans for 2022. We are extremely pleased with our progress to date on our Last Hope Gold Project, a high-grade gold project 10km away from Alamos Gold's 2Moz Lynn Lake Project in northern Manitoba.

The 2021 year in Review

2021 was a year of many value-building activities. We completed a 29 hole winter drill program which returned many high-grade intercepts including 19.25 g/t over 15.70m and 7.59 g/t over 7.00m. These results were used to complete an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate which featured Indicated Mineral Resources increasing 87% to 71,100 ounces from 38,000 ounces, and Inferred Mineral Resources increasing 48% to 273,800 ounces from 184,100 ounces. In addition, our drill program extended high-grade shoot mineralization up and down-plunge, extended the deposit strike length by 200m, in-filled within the current resource block model, and confirmed multiple en-echelon gold zones. The deposit remains open along strike to the southeast, as well as down plunge along 2 high grade shoots.

This excellent result was achieved despite difficult operating conditions. Last winter began with early warm weather, followed by cold weather accompanied by a heavy snowfall which insulated the lakes and resulted in thinner than usual lake ice, precluding the use of a winter road. The net result was the exclusive use of helicopters for drill transportation and servicing, and drilling costs approximately twice those we would normally incur had we been able to utilize winter roads.

In addition to a near doubling of resources, we are considering a scenario that has the potential to significantly increase the value of the project. Our new resource estimate includes high grade Potential Surface Mineable Mineral Resources of Indicated: 82,800 tonnes grading 5.08 g/t for 13,500 ounces which are all within 20 metres of surface. This portion of the resource could potentially be mined using low capex and opex trench (slot) mining. In this scenario, currently being studied, blast cuts would be mined using a narrow remotely operated loader feeding a bucket (hopper) lowered from a crane. This potential mining scenario would have an immense positive impact on upfront cashflow of the project.

Plans for 2022

Our Phase 3 exploration program, planned for 2022, will consist of: a) in-fill drilling within the high-grade shoots to upgrade and increase the resources in these areas, b) step-out drilling along strike to the southeast, and c) extension drilling down plunge along the high-grade shoots to add resources as we extend the depth of the deposit from the currently relatively shallow 520m. In addition, we have applied for a permit to construct a 5.6 km access road from an existing all-weather road, in order to avoid our reliance on weather-dependent winter ice roads, and expensive helicopter-assisted drilling. In order to fund this program, we will be initiating flowthrough financing, and non-flowthrough financing several months into the new year.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse, P.Geo., VP Exploration for 55 North, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Karelse consents to the publication of this announcement by 55 North Mining Inc. and certifies that this announcement fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About 55 North Mining Inc. and the Last Hope Gold Project

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in northern Manitoba, Canada. The Last Hope Gold Project contains an Indicated Resource of 0.4 Mt grading 5.41 g/t Au for 71,100 ounces Au, and an additional Inferred Resource of 1.5 Mt grading 5.48 g/t for 273,800 ounces Au (see Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Last Hope Property, Lynn Lake Northern Manitoba, Canada" dated November 11, 2021). Excellent exploration potential exists down plunge and along strike. Also, the Company is considering a scenario whereby it could mine the top 20 metres of high-grade mineralization of this resource (Near Surface Mineral Resource: Indicated: 13,500 ounces grading 5.08 g/t) utilizing simple, potentially low-cost trench mining methods. Although the analysis process is still in its early stages, this option could potentially provide the opportunity for a low capex and opex method for upfront extraction of a portion of the Mineral Resource, thereby having a very positive impact on upfront cashflow.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer, Director
55 North Mining Inc.
[email protected]
cell: 1-647-500-4495

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677993/55-North-Mining-Inc-2021-Year-End-Update-and-2022-Plans

img.ashx?id=677993

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment