Paragon 28 to Present at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today that Albert DaCosta, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Deitsch, CFO, will virtually present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10th.

The presentation will be webcast live on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:45pm ET / 12:45pm MT. The webcast, as well as the archived recording, will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.paragon28.com.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005371/en/