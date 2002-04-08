Titan Machinery Elects New Board Member

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Titan Machinery Elects New Board Member

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

WEST FARGO, N.D., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (

TITN, Financial) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of eight directors, including seven independent directors.

“We are pleased that Frank has accepted the invitation to join our Board of Directors,” said David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Board Chair and CEO. “Frank has enjoyed a distinguished business career in the equipment and truck distribution industries. He has a proven record of leadership in dealership distribution networks, sales and marketing, finance, and domestic and international operations. We believe that Titan Machinery and our Board will benefit from his valuable and unique business experience.”

Mr. Anglin commenced his career working for General Electric, holding a variety of management positions during his 10-year tenure. Following his career at GE, Mr. Anglin accepted employment at CNH Industrial from 1996 to 2006 holding the following positions: Senior Vice President, CNH Capital; Managing Director, CNH Australia Ltd.; and Vice President, Case IH Agricultural Business, North America. In 2006, Mr. Anglin accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Director of Western Peterbilt, Inc./Western Truck Centers, overseeing a 22-location truck dealership business in the Pacific Northwest. He held this position for approximately 10 years until 2016. Mr. Anglin was then hired as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Midwest Can & Container Specialties Inc., holding this position until 2018. Subsequently, Mr. Anglin accepted the position as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director for Boyer Trucks, whose operations consisted of a 7-store truck dealership representing several brands. Currently, Mr. Anglin is Vice President, West and South Regions, for Istate Truck Centers, overseeing 7 truck dealership locations.

Mr. Anglin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the Northwestern University (1984) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University (1989).

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, [email protected]
646-277-1263

ti?nf=ODQxMjcwNCM0NjE2MjAxIzIwMDgwNzQ=
Titan-Machinery-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment